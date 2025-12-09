Intrepid Family Office LLC Invests $6.14 Million in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

Intrepid Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.35 and a twelve month high of $157.85.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

