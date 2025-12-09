6,343 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.95.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total transaction of $12,424,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,404,976.52. This represents a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $567.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $561.82 and its 200-day moving average is $487.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The company has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

