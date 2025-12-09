Tripletail Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.5% of Tripletail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 113.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 89,324 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 133,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 55,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.