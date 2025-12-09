Tripletail Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1,161.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

