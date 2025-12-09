Vivo Capital LLC Purchases 2,487,443 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. $CMPX

Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,043,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487,443 shares during the period. Compass Therapeutics accounts for 1.6% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 4.37% of Compass Therapeutics worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

CMPX opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $953.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

