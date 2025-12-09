Vivo Capital LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. $UNCY

Vivo Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,233,137 shares during the quarter. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 9.00% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UNCY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to $21.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $141.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.