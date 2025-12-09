Tandem Financial LLC Sells 41,332 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Tandem Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,332 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Tandem Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tandem Financial LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 183.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $85.08.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

