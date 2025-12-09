Tandem Financial LLC Sells 17,051 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Tandem Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Tandem Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tandem Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

IWD stock opened at $209.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $211.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.40.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

