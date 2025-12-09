SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $96.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

