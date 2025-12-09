SVB Wealth LLC Sells 14,946 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF $JVAL

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

