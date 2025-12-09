SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in United Airlines by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 132,373 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $12,592,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in United Airlines by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 114,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 31,457 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings cut United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.07.

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

