SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Idaho Trust Co now owns 19,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vance Wealth LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 179,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,216 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IWO opened at $331.46 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $337.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.66 and a 200-day moving average of $304.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

