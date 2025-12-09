Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Vega Investment Solutions

Vega Investment Solutions trimmed its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the quarter. Vega Investment Solutions’ holdings in Veralto were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,206,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,307,000 after purchasing an additional 468,641 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 28.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,224,000 after purchasing an additional 314,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veralto by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,137,000 after buying an additional 682,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,373.90. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

