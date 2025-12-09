State Street Corp Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 625,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.43% of Walt Disney worth $9,915,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.66.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

