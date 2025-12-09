OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Insider Sells $15,766.24 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Berkman sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $15,766.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 377,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,059.16. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
OmniAb Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of OmniAb stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.13. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.17.
OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.
