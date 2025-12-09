State Street Corp Trims Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,234,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 226,405 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.26% of Union Pacific worth $5,806,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $1,856,340,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,876,000 after buying an additional 2,613,083 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,782,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,236,000 after buying an additional 1,255,231 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,536.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after buying an additional 983,855 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $725,222,000 after acquiring an additional 778,411 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UNP opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

