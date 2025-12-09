Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Trimmed by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VOO opened at $628.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $618.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

