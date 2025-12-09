Dominion Income Trust 1 (ASX:DN1) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Dominion Income Trust 1 (ASX:DN1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share on Sunday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 62.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 4.6% increase from Dominion Income Trust 1’s previous interim dividend of $0.59.
Dominion Income Trust 1 Price Performance
Dominion Income Trust 1 Company Profile
Listed investment trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dominion Income Trust 1
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why These 3 Automotive & Industrial Chip Stocks Just Soared
- What is a support level?
- Top 5 Highest-Rated Dividend Stocks, According to MarketBeat
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- What Dollar Tree’s Surge and Home Depot’s Slide Say About Consumer Health
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Income Trust 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Income Trust 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.