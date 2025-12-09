Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Buys Shares of 9,305 Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,305 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000. Vulcan Materials makes up 1.0% of Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 48.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $295.76 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $311.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,073.60. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total transaction of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 41,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,210.55. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.