Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Miami International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Miami International from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Miami International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Miami International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Miami International Price Performance

Shares of MIAX opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Miami International has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.50.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Miami International’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIAX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth approximately $55,660,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Miami International in the third quarter valued at about $50,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,679,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Miami International during the third quarter worth $29,221,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Miami International in the third quarter valued at about $27,056,000.

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

