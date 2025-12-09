Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 89.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,166 shares of company stock worth $10,814,808. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $163.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $194.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $205.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.76.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

