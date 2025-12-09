26,565 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Purchased by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

