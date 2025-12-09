Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Stock Holdings Trimmed by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,907 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.70 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.71%.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

