iSAM Funds UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 138.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,075,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,358,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,156 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,624,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,770,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,291,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,840,000 after purchasing an additional 54,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,417,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,583,000 after buying an additional 3,089,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $765,164,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.61%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.09%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

