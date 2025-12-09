Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $28.74.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,450. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 257.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 246.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

