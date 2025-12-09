XTX Topco Ltd Sells 7,236 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PriceSmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 69,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSMT. Wall Street Zen cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PriceSmart presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.55, for a total value of $149,487.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,135.95. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $1,151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,307,286.50. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,706 shares of company stock worth $1,467,980. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.15. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $129.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

