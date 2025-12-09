WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 9.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Omnicell Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of OMCL opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 101.28, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 3,880 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $129,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 110,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,212.25. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

