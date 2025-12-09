WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $2.45 Million in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 102,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 302,500.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 151,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after buying an additional 515,090 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

PCRX opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.23. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 3,960 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $95,396.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 178,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,861.03. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

