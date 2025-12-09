Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,815 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 128.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,754,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $32,651.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,289 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,222.87. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

