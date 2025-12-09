Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $PGY

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 95,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGY. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGY shares. Zacks Research cut Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGY opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 5.84. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Sanjiv Das sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $144,446.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 100,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,328. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 12,754 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $385,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,522.60. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,502. 47.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.