243,910 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. $LPSN Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 243,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.42. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 81,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,614.66. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,480 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,027.20. The trade was a 11.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 100,593 shares of company stock worth $747,630 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPSN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPSN

LivePerson Profile

(Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.