243,910 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. $LPSN Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 243,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
LivePerson Price Performance
NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.42. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $31.20.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LPSN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
LivePerson Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.
