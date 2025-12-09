WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Saia by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,831,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,452,000 after acquiring an additional 288,746 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 17.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,184,000 after purchasing an additional 336,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 35.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,705,000 after purchasing an additional 315,514 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 59.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 480,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,900,000 after purchasing an additional 179,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 421,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,020,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $331.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.11. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $545.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.06 million. Saia had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps bought 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $277.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,115.20. This trade represents a 29.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,726.14. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Saia from $371.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Saia from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

