Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 300.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,992 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 172.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,324,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 342,002 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

