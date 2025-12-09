WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 341.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,143.60. The trade was a 70.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $302.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

