WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $143,367,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,088.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,327.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,848.82.

Read Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.