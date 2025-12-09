WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.40 Million in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,538 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 40.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 34.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 0.35%.Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

