Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 248,706 Xencor, Inc. $XNCR

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 248,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP increased its position in Xencor by 169.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,655,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,159 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Xencor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,527,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 766,310 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $4,860,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,740,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 451,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 73.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 904,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 384,509 shares during the period.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.73 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 87.14%.The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Xencor in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

