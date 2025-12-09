WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,012,000 after buying an additional 4,307,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,950,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 19,276,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Samsara by 74.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,964,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of -546.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $921,780.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,299.95. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $171,802.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 302,698 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,235.92. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,161,793 shares of company stock valued at $82,725,037. 46.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

