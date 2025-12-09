WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 867.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,218,000 after buying an additional 777,619 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9%

TXN opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average is $186.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

