WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.41 Million in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3,250.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $491.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

