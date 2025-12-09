WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $571.88 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $443.21 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $639.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

