Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 194.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,327 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:OXY opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.