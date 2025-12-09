WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,114 Cencora, Inc. $COR

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 20.4% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,284,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.50.

View Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $337.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.63 and its 200-day moving average is $310.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.92 and a 52 week high of $377.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.