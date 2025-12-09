2,000 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,345.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,315.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,394.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.91%. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman purchased 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,339.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,679.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,679.56. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total transaction of $5,226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,000. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $78,154,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.29.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

