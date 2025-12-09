WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 211,374 Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,374 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 118.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 242.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 66.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

