WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $30,639,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $26,422,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $18,481,000. Twin Lions Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lions Management LLC now owns 69,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,533.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.59, for a total transaction of $2,026,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,506,884.44. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of CACC stock opened at $461.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.31 and a 200-day moving average of $486.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 12-month low of $401.90 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.67. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.70%.The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

