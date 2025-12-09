Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,137,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 19,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 504,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,166,000 after acquiring an additional 36,449 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.23. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.27 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.32.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,190.52. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

