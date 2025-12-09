Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 3,273 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.65.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,770.91. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total transaction of $97,683.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,716 shares in the company, valued at $640,840.20. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,421 shares of company stock valued at $349,042. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $247.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.35 and a 12-month high of $264.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 64.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

