Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Invests $633,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 287.2% during the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 251.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Companies news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 990,684 shares in the company, valued at $19,674,984.24. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $183,300. Company insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of RKT opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 19.68 and a quick ratio of 19.68. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

View Our Latest Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.