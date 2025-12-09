Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Position Decreased by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.2% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,976,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,197,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,911,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,527,176,000 after buying an additional 207,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,732,049,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,773,624,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after acquiring an additional 225,964 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4%

LOW stock opened at $245.06 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

